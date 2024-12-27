'11 UAE Lottery participants won Dh100,000' in first draw; next on December 28 set to be bigger

Excitement during the first UAE Lottery draw peaked after the first 11 winners of Dh100,000 each were announced, its operator has said. In an interview with Khaleej Times, a representative of The Game - which operates the UAE Lottery - said the first draw on December 14 saw "exceptional demand, with over 29,000 winners already confirmed".

The operator expects "even greater participation" for its second draw scheduled for December 28.

In the first draw, the top two prizes of Dh100 million and Dh1 million went unclaimed. "There were no winners for the Lucky Day jackpot and second prizes in (the last) draw. To win the ... jackpot, participants must match 6-day numbers and 1-month number," the representative said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Prizes are automatically reflected in participants' accounts.

"Following the draw, our prize claim committee contacts the winning participants and invites them to attend an exclusive ‘winner’s ceremony’. We then announce the winners on our social media channels and proceed with facilitating the payment process. Depending on the availability of our winners, this entire process can range from a few days to a few weeks," the operator said.

The lottery offers a jackpot of Dh100 million, with a second prize of Dh1 million and other amounts ranging between Dh100 and Dh100,000. Additionally, seven 'Lucky Chance IDs' are guaranteed to win Dh100,000 each.

The odds of hitting the jackpot is 1 in 8,835,372. However, people are "drawn to The UAE Lottery because it offers a unique blend of entertainment and responsible play".

"Participants can enjoy the thrill of the game within a regulated environment, supported by tools and resources that promote responsible gaming habits. This combination is what creates a premier lottery experience, appealing to those seeking a moment of inspiration and fun, regardless of the odds."

The first draw was conducted with "complete transparency and integrity", with draw officials and independent auditors "overseeing every step of the process". When asked about the technical issues some customers faced ahead of the first draw, the representative said: "It is not uncommon for technical difficulties to occur on rare occasions due to the high influx of visitors to purchase tickets from our website. We ... encourage participants to consider setting up PayBy wallet, which offers a convenient and unrestricted way to make deposits." The UAE’s first and only regulated lottery operation was officially launched last month. Prior to the establishment of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, multiple gaming and lottery companies operated in the country. Currently, only three operators in the UAE can conduct lottery and related activities in the UAE. The country’s sole lottery licence is held by The Game, LLC, which operates as The UAE Lottery. Additionally, airport lotteries Big Ticket and Dubai Duty Free are authorised to continue operations. ALSO READ: UAE Lottery announces scratch card winner of Dh50,000 UAE Lottery announces first scratch card winner of Dh100,000