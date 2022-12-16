101 Group Global launches Pakistan's first vertical forest in the heart of Lahore
Forest V by the 101 Group is Pakistan's largest apartment complex with purposefully designed open-plan living that offers mesmerising panoramic views of Downtown Lahore, along with Pakistan's oldest golf course and its 85 acres of scenic plush greenery - the Lahore Gymkhana.
With a built-up area of over 550,000 sq ft, Forest V features only 87 ultra-large, one- to four-bedroom apartments, duplex apartments, and penthouse suites including Pakistan's largest double-story mega rooftop penthouse that cascades over 25000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor space.
Forest V lifestyle offerings define elevated living, with a surreal plan of luxury amenities for residents that include a swimming pool, world-class fitness center, indoor badminton and paddle tennis courts, in-house cinema, private hospitality lounges, short-term stay suites for resident guests, cigar and sports lounge, collaboration with an international health and wellness spa, a rooftop helipad for air pick ad drop, and cafes and restaurants with a food menu designed by Michelin star chefs.
The 101 Group is leading the way and shifting the paradigm of the real estate industry in Pakistan to counter the consequences of climate change by decarbonising and opting for more sustainable methods in construction and development. Forest V's plant typology by design will reduce pollution and improve air quality by helping sequester approximately 27 tons of CO2 and releasing close to 22 tons of fresh oxygen annually.
A true modern marvel, Forest V is designed by Marcus Wilkins of ARCHI-TEX, with the biophilic interior design and vision by Callie Van der Merwe from Design Partnership Australia. Residents will enjoy the sensory nature of the urban living design designed to improve their health and quality of life. The property will be home to an ethereal mix of trees, plants, shrubs and moss green spread over 45,000 sq feet of green pockets.
Sharing his views on launching Pakistan's first vertical forest, Asim Iftikhar, Group Commercial Director, said: "This project is exclusively for overseas Pakistanis, predominantly from USA, Canada, UK, the UAE and Saudi Arabia with our international sales being managed out of the 101 Group's global office in Dubai."
Forest V is Pakistan's first completely smart building that offers residents secure & seamlessly managed lifestyles powered by the Forest V Resident App. Another key convenience is to have the luxury of space without the hassle of maintenance while they are overseas with our fully serviced apartments.
Kamran Hussain, Group CEO, is an overseas Pakistani himself and wants to create a lifestyle that makes coming home to Pakistan a joy. "I understand the stress overseas Pakistanis face when coming back to Pakistan for business, vacations, or relocation. We want to create a lifestyle that exceeds all expectations. The 101 Group is setting the bar for a new standard of luxury living based on a biophilic design ethos while crafting impeccable resident lifestyles for overseas Pakistanis."
Engineered with reinforced concrete and designed to be earthquake resistant, the project is FBR tax-exempted and approved by the Lahore Development Authority. Forest V is also LEED-certified.