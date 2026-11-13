10,000 Emiratis will get training to turn ideas into real businesses under new initiative

Students at the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) will receive training to turn their business ideas into potential start-ups under a new partnership with the New Economy Academy, announced in Sharjah on Friday.

The initiative aims to train 2,000 HCT students in entrepreneurship, equipping them with practical skills to establish and manage businesses in the UAE, including while they are still studying.

Speaking at the announcement, Laila Faridoon, chief executive officer of the New Economy Academy, said the programme forms part of a national entrepreneurship campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

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The campaign aims to train 10,000 Emiratis over five years, with HCT contributing 2,000 students towards that target. “We will train 400 students from HCT annually, so that we reach 2,000 over five years,” Faridoon said.

She added that the wider campaign also seeks to attract 10,000 people from outside the UAE to establish and grow their businesses in the country.

From business rules to AI

The training will focus on the practical questions aspiring entrepreneurs face when starting a company: Which rules apply? What support is available? And what tax requirements do they need to understand?

Faridoon said students would learn about establishing companies in the UAE, the authorities and organisations that can assist them, and the facilities available to entrepreneurs.

Artificial intelligence will also feature in the programme, with participants exploring how it can support product development, business planning and company management.

Another key component is understanding the market before launching a venture. Students will learn to interpret market data, identify competitors and potential customers, and assess whether they have the capabilities to compete in their chosen sector.

The programme will also develop their presentation skills. On the final day, students will pitch business ideas to a specialist panel drawn from the academy and HCT.

Faridoon said promising, sufficiently developed ideas would be considered for support from relevant organisations to help turn them into businesses.

Beyond the traditional career path

Ayesha Markhan, acting vice-president of employability and knowledge economy at HCT, said the partnership supports efforts to give students career options beyond the conventional route of graduating and securing a permanent job.

“We hope entrepreneurship will be one of the key career paths available to students during their studies and after graduation,” she said.

Markhan said HCT’s emphasis on applied learning provides a foundation for entrepreneurship, while its business incubation centres across different emirates already offer support to aspiring student founders.

The new training programme will complement those efforts, helping students identify areas of market demand rather than launch repetitive business ideas without first assessing their prospects.

Participants will also learn to prepare financial and marketing plans, giving them tools to develop and promote their ventures.

Markhan described the expert panel’s feedback as an important stage in the programme, allowing students to receive professional guidance on how to move from an initial concept to an operational business.

She said the first phase of the programme’s inaugural cohort was concluding, and that the two institutions were discussing further opportunities to expand their collaboration.