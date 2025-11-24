From world’s most expensive to royal rides: 100-year-old classic cars to parade across UAE

Next week, UAE roads will turn into a rolling classic car museum, showcasing nearly 100-year-old beauties from Ferrari, Bentley, Bugatti, and more.

On December 1 and 3, around 120 collector cars – including the world’s most expensive car – will take part in the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2025 rally.

Spanning over 1,600 kilometres, UAE residents will be able to witness this spectacle across key public tourist places, including Sharjah Safari Park, Jebel Jais, Hatta Fort, Khasab Castle, Al Suhub Rest House in Khorfakkan, Sharjah Classic Car Museum, Emirates Golf Club and others.

Importantly, some of the unique cars, such as those used by UAE royals, will also be put on display during the event.

Martin M. Halder, CEO and founder of Octanium, partner of 1000 Miglia, said the opening day is November 30 at Emirates Golf Club, which is open to the public. ”It's a huge rolling museum. Whoever likes to experience it, literally just go out of his/her house and have a look at the cars. Because the great thing is that we are coming to you, you don't have to go somewhere. So it's kind of a classic car museum on the road."

“We expect more than 10,000 people. Everybody can come with family and enjoy the cars. Quite a few cars are coming from all over the world, and they have never been seen in the UAE before. On December 1, the rally will begin covering all seven emirates over 1,600 kilometres in a big loop and then coming back to Dubai on December 4 at the DIFC Gate, which is again a public event as well,” he told Khaleej Times in an interview on Monday (November 24) during a pre-rally event held at Sharjah Classic Cars Museum.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), said the members taking part in the rally are well known figures worldwide, coming from different countries.

“This is an opportunity for us to showcase what Sharjah really offers to visitors. During this event, they will drive by the most beautiful places in Sharjah and explore scenic routes and panoramic views,” said Al Midfa.

World’s most expensive cars

Huda Thani, head of media and social communications at Sharjah Classic Cars Club, said it is one of the most important events for classic cars. “We will participate in both categories — rally and displays. The Mercedes Pullman 600, which is part of the collection of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, will also be displayed in the section where royal cars will be showcased in the event,” she added.

Meanwhile, Halder revealed that some cars are valued at $1 million, while there are that cost $15 to $18 million. “Some are a bit cheaper, but the average is around $1 million. We have, on top of it, the most valuable car in the world, which is easily doubling the value of all cars, because this car alone is worth $140 million. It is Mercedes 300 SLR. It's going to be air shipped on Thursday to the UAE from the Mercedes-Benz Museum, Germany,” he said ahead of the rally.

"We also have on display cars of rulers. For example, the 1 number Sharjah classic car of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi. This will be displayed at Emirates Golf Club on November 30," he added. “We have Bugattis from 1927 as well as modern race cars like Audi Sport Quattro from the 80s.”

Participants from over 30 countries

The rally will feature participants from over 30 countries, with the largest contingents coming from Europe, the GCC, and a significant group from the UAE. “People are coming from Thailand, India, all the European countries, from the US, South America, literally all over the world."

“We have Formula One drivers, including Stefan Johansson, Boutsen and Hans-Joachim Stuck from Germany. We also have Jodie Kidd, a supermodel from the UK, joining us for the event, riders, and a rock star.

"We have billionaires and business tycoons such as Yohan Poonawalla from India joining us with a great collection and Bill Heinecke of the Anantara Hotel Group. We have business tycoons here from the UAE who are joining us in the race,” he added.

How to join the rally?

Classic car owners in the UAE can participate, and international participants can register for $13,400, which includes five-star services and gala events. UAE residents get a 30 per cent discount.

He said any classic car is welcome. "You can enter the rally with a Volkswagen Beetle or Mini Cooper," he concluded.