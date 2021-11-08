100 Million Meals: More than 10.8 million meals distributed across UAE

by Staff Reporter Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 5:24 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 12:02 AM

Nearly 11 million meals have been distributed across the UAE, thanks to the region’s largest food donation drive ‘100 Million Meals’.

With the help of the UAE Food Bank, the campaign was able to distribute more than 10.8 million meals to hundreds and thousands of people, over 300,000 of them are low-income individuals and families.

Every food parcel delivered with love contained essential food ingredients, such as rice, flour, chickpeas, lentils, sugar, cooking oil, dates and milk — enough for each beneficiary to prepare meals for one month.

“The 100 Million Meals campaign was a model in inclusive charitable and humanitarian support. We are honoured to lead the distribution operations in the UAE, in collaboration with the organisers, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and in coordination with other charitable and humanitarian establishments across the nation,” said Dawood Al Hajri, vice-chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank.

The massive humanitarian campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in April during the holy month of Ramadan.

The MBRGI then led the drive to feed the needy and create a food safety net for underprivileged communities around the globe. The fund-raising campaign concluded earlier in May with double the targeted donations, securing a whopping 216 million meals.

“We kicked off distribution in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum that crises reveal the true values of people and societies, and the directives of his wife Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank, to ensure essential non-perishable food products reach families and individuals in need wherever they may be,” Al Hajri said.

The 100 Million Meals campaign continues its food aid distribution in several countries, ensuring that Dh216 million worth of food support reaches beneficiaries in more than 30 countries throughout the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

Sara Al Nuaimi, director of the MBRGI, said: “With the growing international focus on dealing with hunger, and the increased awareness around the concept of food security to include people from low-income brackets and most in need, the 100 Million Meals campaign is a direct response. It resulted in a supportive social movement, whether through donations or volunteering. The undertaking of 1,060 volunteers from the UAE community to support the distribution of food parcels catalysed the completion of the operations.”