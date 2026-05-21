Up to Dh500,000 fine: 10 UAE media laws you need to know before posting online

In a world where sharing online has become a daily habit, the UAE continues to treat privacy, national security, and cultural values as main principles protected by law that every UAE resident needs to know before hitting publish or send.

The National Media Authority has started a broad media campaign launched across the country targeting media professionals, institutions, and students in the field, later expanding to other entities and the community as a whole, to raise awareness on media content standards, reminding residents and institutions alike of the strict guidelines governing what can and cannot be shared online or broadcast.

Operating under the slogan 'Professional and Responsible Media: A Safe Society and Strong Values', the framework aims to protect the community from cybercrimes while fostering a respectful digital landscape.

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Legal experts have repeatedly warned residents that a simple, seemingly harmless comment or post can quickly escalate into a police case if it violates these established standards. Penalties for online defamation and cybercrimes in the UAE can be severe, with fines reaching up to Dh500,000, potential jail time, and deportation for expatriates.

10 essential media content standards

1. Respect for beliefs and religions

Content must show absolute respect for human dignity, Islamic sanctities, heavenly religions, and other beliefs. Any form of offense or disrespect towards these entities is strictly prohibited.

2. Honouring cultural heritage

Users must respect the UAE’s cultural heritage, civilization, national identity, and prevailing societal values.

3. Protecting national unity

It is forbidden to publish or circulate anything that could harm national unity or disrupt social cohesion.

4. Respecting the ruling system

Content must respect the ruling system of the state, its symbols, institutions, and the higher interests of both the state and society.

5. Safeguarding foreign relations

Residents must refrain from posting anything that could offend or harm the country’s foreign relations and diplomatic ties.

6. Combating rumours and fake news

The law strictly prohibits publishing, broadcasting, or circulating rumours, false news, or subjective information, especially anything related to the incitement of crimes.

7. Strict privacy rules

Respecting privacy is paramount. This includes everything related to individuals’ private data. Sharing photos, videos, or personal information without consent is a serious offense.

8. Respecting legal and security systems

Content must show respect for the media, judicial, and security systems operating within the country.

9. Following state directives

Users are expected to respect the country’s directives and policies on both internal and international levels.

10. Upholding the legal framework

There must be no offense directed at the legal, economic, judicial, or security systems in the UAE.

The legislative framework

These standards are backed by robust legislation designed to protect both the country and individuals:

Media Regulation Law: This law regulates all forms of media work in the state, defining the rights and duties of institutions and individuals. It promotes responsible media freedom, provided it does not conflict with the law and societal values.

Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes Law: This crucial legislation protects society from rumors and cybercrimes. It criminalizes the publication of false news and offenses against others or the state through electronic means, safeguarding state security, stability, and the reputation and privacy of individuals.

What to avoid

Authorities have provided clear examples of content that must be avoided at all costs:

Incitement to violence or sedition

Hate speech and discrimination

Publishing unreliable or unverified information

Harassment and any violation of privacy

The National Media Authority emphasizes that “media is responsible and organized,” urging everyone to comply with the law and professional ethics. By respecting society, its diversity and privacy, residents can practice freedom of expression responsibly, working together to protect the security of the country and build a safer future.