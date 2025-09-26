Dubai’s 10 most annoying driving habits — and what they will cost you

Dubai’s highways are built for smooth drives, but reckless habits continue to test the patience of law-abiding motorists.

Based on Dubai Police reports, RTA updates, and social media rants, here’s a roundup of the top 10 driving behaviours that still drive people up the wall.

Guilty of any? Time to rethink your road manners.

1. Scrolling behind the wheel

Checking WhatsApp or Instagram while driving remains the top menace. Despite AI-powered cameras, distracted driving is still rampant, with mobile phone use leading the list.

In 2024 alone, the Ministry of Interior logged 648,631 violations. Abu Dhabi recorded the highest number (466,029), followed by Dubai (87,321), Sharjah (84,512), and Ajman (8,963). Authorities also reported 384 road deaths last year, with distracted driving among the top five causes. One careless swipe can cost lives.

Penalty: Dh800 fine, 4 black points.

2. Signal shirkers

Indicators exist for a reason. Yet too many drivers “teleport” across lanes without warning, sparking near misses and plenty of outrage. A RoadSafetyUAE study found indicators are used in only about half of all manoeuvres, dropping below 40 per cent among young drivers. Non-signalled lane changes account for a quarter of congestion-related crashes in Dubai.

Penalty: Dh400–Dh1,000 fine, 4–6 black points

3. Tailgating tactics

Bumper-hugging, headlight flashing, and intimidation on fast lanes remain among Dubai’s most dangerous habits.

Ensuring road safety is a shared responsibility. Maintaining a sufficient following distance from the vehicle ahead contributes to safer roads for all.#RoadSafety — Dubai PoliceØ´Ø±Ø·Ø© Ø¯Ø¨Ù (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 6, 2025

Smart cameras now flag drivers who ignore the safe-distance rule. The RTA advises motorists to follow the “two-second rule”, extending it in poor weather or at higher speeds.

Penalty: Dh400 fine, 4 black points; vehicle impoundment for repeat offenders

4. Roundabout roulette

Roundabouts demand patience and coordination, yet some motorists treat them like shortcuts by cutting in, skipping signals, or darting in as if they own the circle.

The rules aren’t complicated: reduce speed, let vehicles already inside pass, and use the correct lane for your exit. And yes, always signal when exiting.

Penalty: Dh400 fine, 3–4 black points

5. Left-lane crawl

How many times have you been stuck behind a slow driver hogging the fast lane? Instead of overtaking and moving back, they sit there, clogging traffic and forcing risky undertakes. Police warn that lingering in the left lane disrupts flow and often triggers abrupt braking or dangerous lane changes.

Penalty: Dh600–Dh2,000 fine, 6–12 black points; repeat offences risk impoundment or suspension

6. Reckless merging

From service roads to highways, reckless merging is a daily irritant: drivers forcing their way in, ignoring solid lines, or cutting across without yielding. Dubai Police data shows sudden swerving, often tied to unsafe merges, caused more than 260 accidents in 2024, resulting in 32 fatalities. Merging vehicles must yield, signal early, and match speed to traffic.

Penalty: Dh400–Dh2,000 fine, 3–12 black points; repeat offences risk impoundment or suspension

7. Crash-site spectators

Slowing down to gawk at accidents doesn’t just jam traffic, it creates fresh hazards. Drivers who brake suddenly to stare, take pictures, or film, raise the risk of secondary crashes and delay emergency responders.

Authorities recorded 630 violations last year for obstructing traffic at accident sites.

Penalty: Up to Dh1,000 fine and 6–12 black points

8. Abrupt roadside stops

You’re cruising when suddenly the car ahead brakes hard to drop someone off, take a call, or fiddle with a map. These abrupt halts throw traffic into chaos and often trigger rear-end collisions. Cameras across Dubai are flagging such reckless manoeuvres more frequently.

Penalty: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

9. Queue-jumpers at junctions

You’re inching forward at a red light when suddenly a driver swoops in from the side, cutting the line. It’s selfish, disruptive, and one of the most complained-about habits. Beyond frustration, it also creates confusion at signals and raises collision risk during peak hours.

Penalty: Dh400–Dh2,000 fine, 4–23 black points

10. High-beam bullies

Dubai’s streets are well lit, yet some motorists insist on blinding others with full beams. High beams may be used on dark, unlit highways when no vehicles are nearby, but drivers must switch to low beams when an oncoming car appears or when following another vehicle. Misuse can dazzle others and cause accidents.

Penalty: Dh500 fine, 4 black points