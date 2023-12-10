10 Emirati female volunteers from UAE head to Gaza field hospital

Published: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 11:09 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 11:10 PM

Ten female volunteers from the medical field departed from the UAE today heading for Gaza to join the integrated field hospital that the UAE has established in the Gaza Strip to provide the necessary medical treatment and assistance to the Palestinian people.

They will join their colleagues of volunteers, including doctors, and nurses who have already started their treatment and medical assistance services for the injured as part of the efforts made by the UAE field hospital in Gaza, which has already started receiving the wounded over past few days as part of the UAE's 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation for Gaza.

On December 3, the Emirati integrated field hospital in Gaza began providing its treatment services to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the UAE's efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian people and support the health system in the Gaza Strip.

An Emirati medical team is supervising the hospital, which has a capacity of more than 150 beds, as part of the "Gallant Knight 3" operation to provide humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip.

The hospital houses surgical operating rooms fitted to perform various types of surgeries, including general, paediatric, and vascular surgery, intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anaesthesia department, and specialised clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, paediatrics, and gynaecology, CT scan, state-of-the-art lab and a pharmacy as well as medical support services.

The medical staff working at the Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip includes specialised and qualified cadres in various medical specialisations and branches, in addition to medical volunteers.

