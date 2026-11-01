From sleepy 1-year-old to 3.45am start: Dubai Ride brings thousands to Sheikh Zayed Road

From first-time participants to families making memories together, Dubai Ride brought people of all ages and backgrounds to Sheikh Zayed Road on November 1.

Some residents travelled from different emirates to take part, while others brought their children along for the experience.

The ride kicked off at 6.15am on the dot with a convoy of Dubai Police leading the way. This was followed by elite cyclists and a group of Talabat riders before the rest of the participants began their ride.

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Here are some of the stories and experiences behind this year's ride.

Emirati person of determination Badir Jasim Alhammadi arrived to participate in his first-ever Dubai Ride from Khorfakkan. The national basketball player said he wanted to experience riding down Sheikh Zayed Road.

“I wanted to know what it felt like riding past the Dubai landmarks in a cycle," he said. Using his specially made hand-driven cycle, he said he loved being part of the crowds. “No one looks at me with sympathy or stares at me,” he said. “I am one among the crowd, and I love it.”

Air traffic controller Dick Stevens and his wife Elouise Stevens kicked off the celebrations of their 23rd wedding anniversary at the Dubai Ride.

“We decided to come dressed as a bride and groom for fun,” said Dick. “We have been doing the Dubai Ride since the first year it started, and it felt like the best way to celebrate.”

The couple planned to return home for a home-cooked meal by their son. “We are looking forward to relaxing at home and recovering from the ride,” said Elouize.

Making memories

For many families, it was a bonding time with their loved ones. UAE resident Daryl has been a participant at the Dubai Ride for three years, but this year, he wanted to experience it with his family.

He came to the event with his wife Andrea and their one-year-old son Yuno. “He was sleeping when we left our home in Meydan,” said Daryl. “We picked him up and put him in the car. He woke up just before the ride began. He is still very sleepy.”

For Russian cyclist Dmitry Popov, the Dubai Ride is one chance he gets to have bonding time with his sons, 9-year-old Adrian and 5-year-old Max.

“I’m a cyclist, and I usually ride long distances, but this is the one chance we all get to ride together,” he said. “Last year we did the 4 km, but this year we are doing the full 12km.” The family have been living in the UAE for 1.5 years.

UAE resident Nazeer Abdul Rahiman has been a participant in the Dubai Ride since its first edition and said it’s an experience he never misses.

“I ride for two hours every day for approximately 50 kilometres," he said. “But the Dubai Ride is something I never miss. I have to slow down because it is a fun ride, but I still love it. I love the vibe of it. Today I am hoping to finish two rounds of the 12km track.”

First timers

It is the first-ever Dubai Ride experience for Brazilian expat Ricardo and his wife, Aline. They came with their 8-year-old daughter Manuela and one-year-old Antonela. “The ride is fairly easy,” said Ricardo. “But the hardest part is to convince Antonela to keep her helmet on. She rips it off every 5 minutes, and we have to stop to reset it.”

Dubai residents Aliya and Yumna met at a networking event in February this year. Since finding a shared love for all things sport, the duo have been playing padel together every week.

On Sunday, they participated in their first Dubai Ride together. “It has been such a fun experience,” said Aliya.

For 12-year-old Kush Vishal Ranpara, it is his second year participating in the Dubai Ride, but it is the first time he has been doing it on his own.

He woke up at 3.45am and rode to the starting point of the ride along with his father from his home in Makhool. However, his father was not able to ride.

“He didn’t have an appropriate helmet, so he was not allowed to ride,” he said. “But I wanted to ride anyway because it is something I was looking forward to. So my father asked me to go ahead without him. I finished the entire round on my own.”

It wasn’t just the riders who had first-ever experiences. It was support staff Kareem’s first time working for the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

He said that he arrived at Sheikh Zayed Road on Saturday night at 10:30pm. “We spent the whole night putting in place the various requirements,” he said.

Now in its sixth edition, the Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, introduced its first-ever Dress Your Ride competition this year with Dh10,000 up for grabs.

The ride kicks off the Dubai Fitness Challenge, and for many of these riders it is a tradition they plan to keep.