1 year as UAE President: How Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed delivers on promises from day one

Team KT looks back at how the great leader has worked hard to bring his vision for the country to life

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 3:28 PM

It has been one year since His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assumed office as the President of the UAE and under his able leadership, the country has achieved impressive feats.

From launching the Arab world’s longest space mission to being a beacon of hope and trust in the region, the UAE has gone from strength to strength just as Sheikh Mohamed promised it would in his first address to the nation.

Quest for peace

“The UAE’s policy will continue to champion peace and stability in the region and the wider world, supporting others and advocating for wisdom and cooperation for the good of mankind.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is known as the architect of the groundbreaking Abraham Accords which normalised relationships between Israel and UAE. The President has long been at the forefront of maintaining peace in the region. Since assuming office, his efforts have doubled.

Last August, the UAE improved relations with Iran by sending its ambassador to the country for the first time since 2016, when the relationship between both countries soured. Iran reciprocated by appointing an ambassador to the UAE earlier this year. By ensuring that it has friendly relationships with countries around the world, UAE has transformed itself into a beacon of peace and hope in the region.

Hope in youth

“We are blessed with many resources, especially our highly skilled human capital, as the UAE possesses a distinguished wealth of young manpower.”

A firm believer in the power of youth, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has taken several steps to engage and involve with the youth of the country. Earlier, during his time as the chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), he established partnerships with prestigious world-class educational institutions and think-tanks, with many of them establishing a base in the country like New York University and Sorbonne University.

He established the Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations (MBZMFG) that brings together decision makers, government officials, experts, and entrepreneurs, who engage with young participants and help them shape the future of the country.

UAE: A reliable energy provider

"We will continue to consolidate our nation’s position as a reliable energy provider and support global energy security as a fundamental driver of global economic growth and development.”

UAE has continued to be at the forefront of providing reliable energy. Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) is one of the largest utility providers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and it oversees the financial and operational growth of Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity sector.

Through the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the UAE aims to generate safe, clean and reliable electricity to support the nation’s aim to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) is the only authority for water and power in Abu Dhabi and has been increasingly relying on renewable power.

It is also diversifying power generation sources to include solar and nuclear to bring clean electricity to the country’s energy grid. Another company, SWS Holding focuses on providing innovative solutions to manage water resources and is committed to delivering world-class solutions that meet the needs of industries and communities.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi waste management company Tadweer covers the entire waste value chain l and manages a total of 10 million tons of waste per year.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has said, “Those who take the lead take it by doing three things. First, science to be able to manoeuvre; second, knowledge to be able to heavily invest in education; and third, a very wise leadership with a clear vision and a roadmap to the right direction." With his vision for the country and his determination, the UAE has a very bright future ahead of itself.

