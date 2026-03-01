UAE's GCAA to suspend flight permits for UAVs, gliders, amateur aircraft for a week

During the suspension period, the operation or flying of this type of aircraft within the country's airspace is strictly prohibited

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Mar 2026, 2:04 AM
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority has decided to suspend all flight permits for gliders, drones, and hobby aircraft of all kinds, effective immediately and for a period of one week.

This decision comes in light of the current circumstances, and out of concern for enhancing safety levels and protecting the country's airspace.

During the suspension period, the operation or flying of this type of aircraft within the country's airspace is strictly prohibited.

The authority will assess the developments before the end of the specified period, and make the appropriate decision regarding resuming activity or extending the suspension as circumstances require.

The authority stressed that compliance with this decision is mandatory, and that any violation will subject the perpetrator to the legal procedures in force in the country.

