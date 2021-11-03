$1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle winner announced; is unreachable

He is the 12th Lebanese national to win the big prize in the promotion

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 2:59 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 3:05 PM

A Kuwait-based expatriate has been announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion.

The Lebanese national, Vartan Haji Narinian, won with ticket number 4795 that was purchased online on October 21.

Organisers said that Narinian is currently unreachable. He is the 12th Lebanese national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Ali Al Muhairi, a 55-year-old Emirati based in Ajman, won a BMW F 900 R motorbike in the Finest Surprise draw.

