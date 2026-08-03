Fire contained after Dubai showroom gas cylinder incident leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

One person was killed and five others were injured in Dubai on Monday, August 3, in a gas cylinder explosion, according to a statement by the Dubai Civil Defence.

The tragic incident took place at a car showroom located on Dubai's bustling Sheikh Zayed Road, after which rescue teams immediately reached on site and provided medical care and support to those injured.

Within an hour of the initial announcement, the authority confirmed it had brought the blast under control, secured the site and provided necessary assistance to all those involved.

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Although the nationalities of the victims remain unknown, the authority may reveal information pertaining to those affected and the initial investigation in due time.

During such times, the public is advised to rely on information from official sources only and to not spread any rumours, as such actions may come with hefty penalties.

Risks of gas cylinders

As UAE summer temperatures reach their peak, with August 1 marking the first day to record 50°C, authorities have repeatedly warned residents of serious risks posed by gas cylinders if not stored, maintained and handled properly.

Safety experts are also urging residents and restaurant operators to take extra precautions when handling cooking gas to prevent accidents and fires.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police recently warned residents against dealing with unlicensed gas cylinder sellers, revealing they had seized 300 cylinders since the start of this year for failing to meet safety standards. In 2025, the authority had seized 575 cylinders in 2025 and 1,361 in 2024.

Dubai Police's Department of Criminal Investigation has also advised residents to purchase gas cylinders only from authorised companies and suppliers, warning that unsafe refilling practices could pose risks to lives and property.