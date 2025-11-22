  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE launches $1 billion AI for Development initiative in Africa

The announcement was made by the Sheikh Khaled at the G20 summit in South Africa

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 9:09 PM

Updated: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 9:15 PM

The UAE has announced the launch of a $1 billion AI for Development initiative to finance artificial intelligence projects in African countries, enhancing economic and social development efforts on the continent, through developing digital infrastructure, improving government services, and raising productivity levels.

The announcement was made by the Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the G20 summit in South Africa on behalf of the UAE President.

Sheikh Khaled affirmed the UAE's commitment to driving sustainable growth through broader international partnerships and innovative financing solutions that contribute to supporting development in developing countries.

The initiative will be implemented through the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), which is part of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and in cooperation with the Emirates Agency for International Aid, within the framework of an institutional partnership that embodies the UAE’s role in enabling developing countries to benefit from advanced technologies and harness the capabilities of artificial intelligence to serve comprehensive development.