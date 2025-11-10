UAE launches '1 billion acts of kindness' with MrBeast, content creators

UAE's 1 Billion Followers Summit announced a partnership with content creator MrBeast to launch the '1 billion acts of kindness' campaign, supported by Varkey Foundation, the non-profit arm of GEMS Education, founded by Dubai-based businessman Sunny Varkey.

This global social movement, which aims to create a culture of 'kind' content, is also supported by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

When it launched on November 7, MrBeast invited content creators around the world to build one billion acts of kindness across their communities.

The campaign tries to harness the power of collective action; a single act of kindness can have a transformative impact on someone's life. The 1 Billion Followers Summit represents the world’s largest gathering of content creators. In 2025, the Summit hosted influencers with over 2.3 billion followers.

How to participate

Content creators can submit a video featuring the work they do that has social impact, from local volunteering to global causes.

The submissions will be accepted through the official summit website, until December 1.

Submissions must include the hashtags #1BKindness and #1BillionSummit. Selection criteria includes authenticity, storytelling, creativity and positive impact. Entries will be reviewed by the 1 Billion Followers Summit, MBRGI, the Varkey Foundation and the Beast Industries team.

Top 10 creators

After the submissions are evaluated, MrBeast will announce the top 10 content creators with the most impactful acts during 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 which takes place from January 9 to 11, 2026 in Dubai.

These creators will then work alongside MrBeast and his team to continue different acts of kindness with a global audience, documented on MrBeast's platform.

'Power to change the world'

The campaign will touch upon different sectors, including schooling. “Education is the greatest gift we can give — it transforms lives, families, and entire communities. Through this campaign, we want to celebrate stories of kindness and compassion, and showcase the many imaginative ways education can open doors, create hope, and expand opportunity,” said Varkey.

Jeff Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries, said: “We’ve shown that social impact content has the power to change the world — and we’re only just beginning. Through this partnership, we’ll accelerate our mission to empower children in need and inspire a kinder, more compassionate world.”

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said: “A partnership between the 1 Billion Followers Summit and MrBeast, with support from MBRGI and the Varkey Foundation, the campaign is a call for unity. It rallies people behind a global movement led by content creators to spread kindness, generosity and solidarity, creating real change that empowers communities and inspires hope.”