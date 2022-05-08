UAE condemns attack east of Suez Canal, stands in solidarity with Egypt against terrorism

The leaders discuss prospects of enhancing ties
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a water lifting station, east of the Suez Canal in the Arab Republic of Egypt, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of soldiers.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its constant rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in contravention of humanitarian values and principles.
The Ministry affirmed its solidarity and support with the Arab Republic of Egypt in confronting terrorists, and in taking all necessary measures to protect the country's security and stability, and eradicate this affliction.
Moreover, the Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families as a result of this heinous crime, and wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.
