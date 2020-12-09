Logo
 
UAE weather: Temperature drops to 6.7 °C, clear skies

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on December 9, 2020

(File photo)

Sea conditions will be rough to moderate.

UAE residents can expect pleasant weather today as the mercury dips further.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the lowest temperature recorded on Wednesday morning at Jebel Jais was 6.7°C.

The skies will generally be clear turning cloudy at times..

Sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.




