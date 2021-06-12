UAE: RAK Police open new Customer Happiness Centre

It will push towards reaching zero references at the headquarters of the Police General Command in the future.

Ras Al-Khaimah Police on Saturday opened the Customer Happiness Center attached to Police Headquarters to enhance the happiness of customers and the quality of life of citizens and residents.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Al Wan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the Customer Happiness Center was opened within the framework of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy for continuous development and improvement of police services, and to enhance the happiness of customers.

The centre provides advanced services through a qualified team who hold diplomas in customer happiness and are skilled dealing with the public. The centre also hosts the unified 901 call centre and the electronic platform that includes all priority police services in addition to providing a front-end for leaders.

The centre offers a diversified package that includes 22 services from various public administrations, as well as the Commander-in-Chief platform, which will contribute to saving time and effort on the auditors.

This platform aims for direct communication between the Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and all members of the community. It is equipped with all means of communication, both direct and visual communication from a distance. It enables all members of the public to communicate and sit with the Commander-in-Chief of the Police to meet their needs and hear them directly.

Al Nuaimi added that the centre works to provide services according to the standards of the international star system, to keep pace and enhance the competitive position of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah as the regional capital of Gulf tourism and to provide an attractive environment for investment and tourism.