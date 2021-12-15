Sheikh Mohammed shares stunning UAE video, as new winter campaign is launched

"The goal is for families to gather in our beautiful homeland," said the leader.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 2:54 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 2:57 PM

The UAE Vice-President has announced the 'World's Coolest Winter' campaign for the second year running.

The goal of the campaign is family, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who took to Twitter to share two videos about the campaign.

One of them features stunning locations around the country as well as a host of activities to enjoy.

"The goal is for families to gather in our beautiful homeland," said the leader.

'World's Coolest Winter' is the first federal domestic tourism campaign in the UAE. It was launched last year and invites the public to explore the hidden gems of the seven emirates.

"We want everyone to enjoy the Emirates," said Sheikh Mohammed.