Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside the UK Pavilion

Dubai - The UK pavilion is designed to display a series of AI-generated poems, inviting visitors to donate a word they feel describes humanity or life on earth.


Join us to help make a better world!

Videos

Join us to help make a better world!

We are proud to be a partner to the Sweden Pavilion at Expo 2020. We can all contribute to protect our planet with simple steps. Join our journey to make a better world for our children!

Videos2 weeks ago

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Review

Videos

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Review

OPPO’s Reno6 flagship has just launched and the Reno6 Pro 5G is filled to the brim with a lot of quality-of-life upgrades especially when it comes to camera.

Videos2 weeks ago

Star Tech: The man behind Dubai's million dollar startups

Videos

Star Tech: The man behind Dubai's million dollar startups

Walid Mansour is the Partner & Chief Investment Officer at Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) which is the largest and most established VC firm in the region. With more than 15 years of experience in Venture Capital strategy and corporate finance, Walid spoke to us about MEVP’s investments and success stories in the Mena startup ecosystem.

Videos3 weeks ago

KT One-on-One: Piyush Goyal

Videos

KT One-on-One: Piyush Goyal

In this exclusive sit-down interview with Piyush Goyal, the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, we find out why he thinks UAE-India ties are on cusp of a big leap on the back expanding trade ties between the two countries. Read the full interview on www.khaleejtimes.com

Videos3 weeks ago