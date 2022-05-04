UAE public holidays 2022: Residents likely to get 2 more long weekends this year

Based on the astronomical calculations, the next four-day-long break will fall on Eid Al Adha

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 1:21 PM

The Eid Al Fitr long weekend begins to wrap up and residents have started getting back to work.

However, several have started looking forward to the next long weekend, even though, this is the longest break for employees in the year.

Residents will enjoy long breaks on Eid Al Adha, UAE’s Commemoration Day and the National Day.

Based on the astronomical calculations, the next four-day-long break will fall during Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha from Zul Hijah 9 to 12. This means the public and private sectors will probably get a four-day break from Saturday, July 9 to Tuesday, July 12.

Residents will also have days off on Saturday, July 30th for Islamic New Year and Saturday, October 8 for Prophet Muhammed's (SAW) birthday. As both fall on Saturday, long weekends may not be mandated.

This year, the last four-day-long break will be on the occasion of Commemoration Day and the National Day from Thursday, December 1, till Sunday, December 4, 2022.

The UAE announced a five day break for Eid Al Fitr holidays from April 30th to may 4th in private sectors and the public sector received 9 day long break.

If you have missed out on something this long weekend, then it can be fulfilled in the coming Eid-al-Adha holidays, which will allow them to spend quality time with their families and friends within and outside the UAE.

