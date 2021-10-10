UAE: Private sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced

Dubai - Thursday, October 21, will be a holiday for public and private sector employees

UAE residents can look forward to a long weekend this month, as authorities have confirmed that Thursday, October 21 will be a holiday for the private sector in honour of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday is observed on the 12th of Rabi Al-Awwal – the third month of the Islamic calendar – in most of the Islamic countries.

Most of the Islamic countries – including the Gulf countries – have declared 12 Rabi Al-Awwal as a holiday to celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Earlier today, the UAE had announced a holiday on the occasion for employees in the public sector.