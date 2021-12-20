UAE: Parents make the most of school break at the winter extravaganza at 'Lamma' event

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 4:37 PM

From outdoor cinema to storytelling, competitions and educational workshops, UAE parents will make the most of school break with their children at ‘Lamma’ event, organised by Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA).

Taking place at the outdoor area of Sharjah Archaeology Museum between December 21 and 25, the event offers a line-up of 37 creative and interactive activities.

These include children workshops about boats, colouring, decoration, pottery restoration, art, painting, Islamic beads, aviation and creative installations, in addition to food trucks

Now in its second edition, ‘Lamma’ comes as part of SMA’s efforts to boost community partnership to create a positive impact and support public members.

More workshops will engage young ones in doll-making, printing on fabric, and designing car logos.

Visitors surrounded by SMA's characters Hamdan and Alia, will also enjoy daily storytelling by Hakawati Abdel Nasser Al-Tamimi.

The different programs were designed by 12 SMA museums including Sharjah Archaeology Museum, Sharjah Maritime Museum, Sharjah Aquarium, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, Sharjah Classic Cars Museum among others.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the programs last from 4:00PM to 10:00PM and from 4:00PM to 11:00 PM on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

SMA urged members of the public to adhere to precautionary measures including social distancing and mandatory facemasks to ensure their safety.