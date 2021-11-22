UAE National Day: Fireworks, classic cars parade this Friday in Sharjah

Celebrations include falconry and heritage shows, as well as folk and artistic performances

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 4:59 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 5:00 PM

Fireworks displays and a classic car parade are among the shows planned in Sharjah to mark the UAE’s 50th National Day.

The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee will organise events and activities in Kalba, Al Bataeh, and Wadi Al Helo on November 26, 28, and 29.

The celebrations include falconry and heritage shows, as well as folk and artistic performances.

A spectacular fireworks display will light up the sky over Kalba on November 26. The celebrations will begin at 4pm with the staging of a National Operetta. A classic car and bike parade will entertain motoring buffs across the city. Kalba will also host folk shows and the much-anticipated concert by popular Emirati singer, Faisal Al Jasim.

On November 28, Al Bataeh will stage Emirati heritage shows presented by Almtaff Association from 9 to 11 am, in addition to the 50th-anniversary parade.

Visitors will get the opportunity to learn about the UAE’s glorious history by exploring the popular artefacts being exhibited in pavilions.

Celebrations in Wadi Al Helo will begin with the popular Dibba Al Harbiya band’s performance on November 29, from 4 to 5 pm.

Visitors will get to watch the falcons that Emiratis use in hunting up close.