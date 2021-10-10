UAE: Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced for public sector

Dubai - Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend

By Staff Report Published: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 8:57 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 1:22 PM

UAE authorities have confirmed that October 21 will be a holiday in honour of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday.

Public sector employees can look forward to a long weekend, as the Prophet's birthday falls on a Thursday.

The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday is observed on the 12th of Rabi Al-Awwal – the third month of the Islamic calendar – in most of the Islamic countries. Most of the Islamic countries – including the Gulf countries – have declared 12 Rabi Al-Awwal as a holiday to celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The UAE’s private sector will also get a long weekend on October 21 as the country has merged holidays for the public and private sectors.

The last break, which consists of four days, will run from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4 on the occasion of Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

The UAE’s public and private sectors in total will enjoy five long breaks in 2021.