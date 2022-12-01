UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Free 51GB data announced for National Day

The offer includes deals from hotels, F&B outlets, telecom operators, airlines and other businesses

by

Waheed Abbas

Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 1:26 PM

Last updated: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 2:01 PM

On the occasion of the UAE’s 51st National Day, many businesses in the country have come up with special discounts and offers for their customers.

This includes deals from hotels, F&B outlets, telecom operators, airlines and other businesses.

The UAE’s telecom firms etisalat by e& and du have offered free 51GB data on the occasion of the country’s 51st National Day.

Etisalat said it will be giving 51GB of data for free to customers who are citizens of the UAE. This offer started on December 1 and is valid for seven days.

Du, the second telecom operator, has also announced a free national data allowance of 51GB for its consumer and enterprise customers for seven days, provided customers redeem the offer by December 5 at the latest.

The company said postpaid customers will have to opt-in through digital channels such as the duApp and MyAccount. The offer is also available to all prepaid customers upon recharging Dh30 and above, and for enterprise customers when recharging Dh25 and above. Home customers can also avail a 50 per cent discount on select VOD titles.

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from UAE Holidays