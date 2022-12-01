UAE anthem with space sounds, 51-metre-long cake: How residents are celebrating National Day

Listen to the first-ever rendition of the anthem ‘Ishy Bilady’ using sounds from space

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 6:51 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 6:55 PM

The entire UAE is celebrating its 51st National Day, but some individuals and entities took it to another level to show their love for the land they call home.

Ranging from a 51-metre-long cake to a national anthem created with space sounds and a rendering with the sounds of factory tools, people celebrated National Day in their unique fashion and style.

‘UAE Space Anthem’

Dubai’s largest bank Emirates NBD paid a first-of-its-kind tribute to the country’s drive and ambition towards space exploration by ‘UAE Space Anthem’, which is the first-ever rendition of the anthem ‘Ishy Bilady’ using sounds from space.

Watch the UAE ‘space anthem’ on the link given below:

The ‘space anthem’ was developed in collaboration with specialised sound engineers and composers, using interstellar sounds including those from planets, their moons, pulsars, asteroids, and rovers, among others - all strung together to create a rendition of the much-revered ‘Ishy Bilady’.

51-metre-long cake

Sharjah-based law firm YAB Legal Services celebrated the National Day by preparing and cutting a 51-metre-long giant cake.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz Humaid Saqer Al Qasimi, a member of the Sharjah ruling family; Salam Pappinissery, CEO of Yab Legal Services; Tamad Hamad Abu Shihab, member of the Federal National Council; Ali Saeed Al Ka’abi, ex-advisor to the Executive Council of Dubai; Eng. Alia Alkindi, acting director of Speakers Office of Federal National Council; Adv. Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Suwaidi; and members of the World Kerala Assembly attended the cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate National Day.

“Such a celebration is a sign of respect and love for the UAE, which the expatriate community considers as the motherland. This is the first time in the UAE that a law firm has prepared such a huge cake on the occasion of the National Day celebration,” said Salam Pappinissery.

Dh10k prize for best flag painting on the face

Dubai-based financial consultancy Century Financial marked National Day under the #UAEIsMyHome campaign, inviting participants to paint the flags of their country and the UAE on each side of the face to celebrate the spirit of the nation that embraces expatriates from countries across the globe.

Over 1,000 participants took part to show their love for the country and the winner was awarded a Dh10,000 cash prize.

In addition, its 70 employees also planted 100 Ghaf trees with their name tags to express gratitude and love for the country.

National Anthem with factory tools

Employees of the UAE-based company Euwin, too, celebrated the 51st National Day in a unique style. All of the company’s staff, including labourers, took part in one of its kind concepts to play the national anthem – not with musical instruments – with their factory tools, which they use in their daily work routine.

Watch this unique concept used for the first time in the UAE in the below video.

This video showcase how everyone joins hands to make the UAE a more beautiful place together.

Renowned musician AR Rahman’s sister AR Reihana was also part of the campaign. The UAE-based artist Jahanzeb Mughal directed the video.

It took the team almost a month to make the video and 15 workers were trained to play the national anthem using their tools.