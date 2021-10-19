Prophet Muhammad birthday: UAE leaders share message of peace

Dubai - Last week, UAE authorities declared October 21 as a public holiday for both the private and public sectors to mark the occasion

By Web Report Published: Tue 19 Oct 2021, 8:05 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Oct 2021, 8:08 PM

The UAE's leaders have sent out their greetings to the Islamic nations on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

The Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday is observed on Rabi Al-Awwal 12 – the third month of the Islamic calendar – in most Islamic countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to congratulate Muslims around the world on the birth anniversary of the “best of mankind”.

Sheikh Mohammed referred to the Prophet (PBUH) as the “last of all messengers and God’s mercy to the world”.

He wrote, “We congratulate the Islamic nation on the birth anniversary of the best of mankind, the forewarner and the [guiding light], the call of Ibrahim and the announcement [from] Jesus (peace upon them), the last of all messengers and God’s mercy to the world."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took to Twitter to reflect on the powerful legacy of the Prophet (PBUH).

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince tweeted, “On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we are reminded of his powerful legacy and his lasting message of peace, love, mercy, progress and goodness. May God grant us harmony, security and wellbeing throughout the world.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, also congratulated the Islamic world on the auspicious occasion.

“We congratulate the Islamic nation on the anniversary of the birth of the Noble Prophet, the best of mankind, the seal of the messengers, and the one who sent the mercy of the worlds,” he tweeted.

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday is solemnly observed across the Arab and Islamic world.

Last week, UAE authorities declared October 21 as a public holiday for both the private and public sectors to mark the occasion.