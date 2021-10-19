Prophet Muhammad birthday in UAE: Free public parking announced on October 21

Prophet Muhammad birthday: Free public parking announced in some parts of Sharjah

Sharjah - A top official said the authority would be carrying out inspections to ensure motorists are following the rules

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 19 Oct 2021, 3:19 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Oct 2021, 3:29 PM

Public parking will be free in Sharjah on Thursday, October 21, on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the municipality announced on Tuesday.

Last week, UAE authorities confirmed that October 21 would be a public holiday in honour of the Prophet's birthday.

The decision excludes the parking zones that are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays. These parking zones are identified by blue parking information signs.

Listing the zones, the authority said members of the public can avail of the free parking facilities in every area, except Al Hisn Street (Bank complex), Al Shuwaiheen, Al Shoyoukh Corniche Street, Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street, Al Jubail, Central Souq, Al Majaz 1, Corniche Street (Khalid Lagoon area), Majaz 1, Majaz 2, University City Road, and Muwaileh Commercial Area.

A top official at Sharjah Municipality said the authority would be inspecting parking lots to ensure that motorists are abiding by the rules.

"The areas that were excluded from the free parking initiative were identified based on a study. Field research has found several parking violations in these zones during public holidays," he said.

"Some motorists have previously been caught occupying two parking slots for one vehicle, while other residents misuse the spaces by leaving their cars in the area for two to three days," he added.