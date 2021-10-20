Prophet Muhammad birthday: Free public parking announced in Dubai

By Web Report Published: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 3:27 AM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free parking in Dubai on October 21, on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Except for the multi-level parking terminals, public parking in the emirate will be free on Thursday.

Revised service timings will apply to customer happiness centres, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles).

Service centres

Service provider centres and customer happiness centres will be closed on Thursday. While hte former will resume duty on Saturday, October 23, customer happiness centres will resume duty on Sunday, October 24.

The Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara, Al Kafaf, Al Tawar, and RTA Head Office will continue to offer services 24/7 as usual.

Dubai Metro, Tram

The service will run on both the Red and Green Lines from 5am to 1am, while the Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am to 1am.

Bus services

The Expo2020 Free Bus Rider service from Dubai and other emirates will continue to operate per usual.

The schedule of public buses will be as follows: Main Stations, including Gold Souq Station, from 4.50am to 1.22am (of the following day), and Al-Ghubaiba Station from 4.13am to 12.57am (of the following day).

At Sub-stations, including Satwa Station, the service will run from 4.57am to 11pm — except for Route C01, which will be operating around the clock.

Al-Qusais Bus Station will be in service from 4.50am to 12.04am (of the following day), Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.30am to 11.30pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 12.15am (of the following day).

The Metro Link Bus Service at Centre Point, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be running during the holiday from 5am to 2.15am (of the following day).

Inter-city bus

The Inter-city bus and commercial coaches will be operating during the holiday as follows: Sub Stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, from 6.40am to 10.20pm, Union Square from 4.25am to 12.15am (of the following day), Etisalat Metro Station from 6am to 9pm, Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.30am to 10.35pm, and Hatta Station from 5.30am to 9.30pm. The timing of External Stations will be as follows: Al Jubail Station at Sharjah from 5.30am to 11.15pm, and Ajman Station from 4.30am to 11pm.

Marine transport

Marine transport means will operate on Thursday as follows: The Water Bus will operate at Dubai Marina BM1, Marina Mall, and Marina Walk stations from 12pm (noon) up to 12am (midnight). At Marina Promenade, Marina Mall, Marina Terrace, and Marina Walk stations, the service will be running from 2pm to 10.45pm.

Traditional Abra will be operating during the holiday at Dubai Creek Stations as follows: Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas CR3 from 10am to 11.50pm, Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha CR4 and Al Fahidi- Old Deira Souq CR5 from 10am to 11.45pm, Baniyas – Al Seef CR6 from 10am to 12.20am (of the following day), Dubai Old Souq – Al Fahidi – Al Seef CR7 from 3.15pm to 11.05pm, Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City BM2 from 8am to 11.50pm, Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbour CR9 from 2pm to 9.55pm, and the tourist services from the Sheikh Zayed Road Station TR6 from 4pm to 11pm.

The Ferry will run service during the holiday on the line Al Ghubaiba- Dubai Water Canal- Marina Mall FR1 at 1pm and 6pm. The Ferry tourist service will run from Al Ghubaiba FR3 at 4.30pm, and the tourist service from Marina FR4 will run at 11.30am and 4.30pm. The Water Taxi will operate on demand from 12pm (noon) to 8pm (clients need to make a prior booking).