New Year's Eve in UAE: 10-minute fireworks, overnight camping in Sharjah

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a dinner and watch the dazzling fireworks from viewing spots in cafes and restaurants

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 1:08 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 1:09 PM

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority's (Shurooq) popular destinations are all set to celebrate New Year's eve in a grand way.

From fireworks displays to adventure overnight camping, each destination has specially curated events for welcoming the new year.

As in previous years, a 10-minute long fireworks show will light up the night sky in Al Majaz Waterfront, counting down to the new year. The leisure destination, known for diverse dining experiences, has been a favourite spot for families during New Year's Eve and has attracted thousands of visitors over the past few years.

Bringing the fireworks extravaganza to the east coast, this year, Khorfakkan Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in UAE, will also have a 10-minute long fireworks display to celebrate.

Visitors and families will be able to enjoy a dinner that features a variety of cuisines and watch the dazzling fireworks from unique viewing spots in the cafes and restaurants located at both destinations.

For restaurants bookings and more information contact 06 5117000 for Al Majaz Waterfront and 09 6060161 for Khorfakkan Beach.

A special New Year’s Eve dining experience will be organised at Al Noor Island on December 31 from 7pm until midnight.

Guests will be able to book tables by the tranquil lagoon waters, from where they can enjoy an exclusive view to the Al Majaz fireworks show. Live music and dinner will also be part of the By the Bay experience. Contact 06 506 7000 or info@alnoorisland.ae for more information.

ALSO READ:

Adding desert adventure and camping experience to the New Year celebrations, the picturesque Mleiha Archaeological Centre is offering an unforgettable night to the visitors.

The specially curated New Year package at Mleiha includes live performances including the traditional Tanoura dance, fire dance and guitar session. The guests will be able to spend the night at the magical deserts of Mleiha in the specially set up camps with bonfires.

The celebration, packed with entertainment, adventure and excitement, will begin by 6pm on December 31 and will end by 8am the following morning. For booking and more information, please contact 068021111 or mleihamanagement@discovermleiha.ae