New UAE weekend: KT clarifies viral social media post about previous report

These short trips will keep the family happy during the long weekend marking the Prophet Mohammed's (PBUH) birthday
UAE Holidays
A screenshot of a Khaleej Times article dated May 6, 2021, headlined ‘UAE denies social media rumour of changing official weekend’, is going viral.
Readers are advised to note that the said article is from May this year, when the official weekend was still Friday and Saturday.
However, this changed with a new announcement made by the UAE Government on Tuesday, December 7.
As per the new announcement, the UAE will transition to a four-and-a-half-day working week, with the second half of Friday; and Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.
Readers are urged avoid sharing the screenshot of the earlier article.
You can read KT's full coverage about the new announcement here:
