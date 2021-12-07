New UAE weekend: KT clarifies viral social media post about previous report

Readers are advised to note that the said article is from May this year

Photo: Reuters

By Team KT Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 3:32 PM

A screenshot of a Khaleej Times article dated May 6, 2021, headlined ‘UAE denies social media rumour of changing official weekend’, is going viral.

Readers are advised to note that the said article is from May this year, when the official weekend was still Friday and Saturday.

However, this changed with a new announcement made by the UAE Government on Tuesday, December 7.

As per the new announcement, the UAE will transition to a four-and-a-half-day working week, with the second half of Friday; and Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.

Readers are urged avoid sharing the screenshot of the earlier article.

