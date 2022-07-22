Hijri New Year: UAE's next public holiday is one week away

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar

By Web Desk Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 11:47 AM

The UAE is all set to observe its next public holiday before the end of the month.

Earlier this month, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, noted that the Islamic New Year — also called the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year — would fall on July 30 this year.

Unlike the Gregorian New Year, which is based on the solar system, the Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar.

While all Islamic dates are subject to the sighting of the moon, according to the official UAE public holidays calendar, residents are set to get July 30 off for the Hijri New Year.

For many who observe regular weekends, July 30 — which falls on a Saturday — will already be a day off. However, for many others who work on Saturdays — this will be good news.

The next public holiday will fall on October 8 for the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). October 8 is also a Saturday, so only some residents will be able to enjoy the extra day off.

No need to fret though! The UAE still has one last official long weekend coming up. This will be marked on the occasion of Commemoration Day on November 30 and the UAE National Day on December 2. The official public holidays for these dates has been listed as running from Thursday, December 1, till Sunday, December 4.

ALSO READ: