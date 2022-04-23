Eid Al Fitr holidays in UAE: Abu Dhabi's top 10 staycation offers, packages

Explore the Capital with a luxurious getaway

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 7:28 AM

Eid Al Fitr holidays have been announced. And if you are looking for some fun-filled staycations in Abu Dhabi, here is a list of popular hotels to relax with family and friends in the best possible way.

Emirates Palace

Emirates Palace, the five-star hotel is the epitome of luxury, is rolling out an exciting lineup of stay, dining and wellness experiences. Showcasing Arabian hospitality at its finest, the hotel has a curated package including buffet breakfast, lunch and a brunch on the first day of Eid at the newly renovated Vendome restaurant.

This is valid from May 1 to 4 with rates starting at Dh2,100 onwards. Separately, there is Eid brunch at Talea by Antonio Guida (Dh380 per person), special Eid menu at Martabaan (Dh280 per person), massage in a private beach cabana (Dh1,990 for two) among others.

The WB Abu Dhabi

The recently opened first-ever Warner Bros-themed hotel immerses guests in the world of movies and TV. Standing adjacent to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the hotel’s kitchen team is serving special Eid buffets throughout the holiday period at family-friendly restaurant Sidekicks.

The lavish spread will include flavours from across the globe. Diners can stop by live cooking stations from the hotel’s international lunch buffet with an Arabic twist. The experience will be made even more memorable by meet-and-greets with beloved WB toon characters.

Average room rate: Dh1,900 per night (Currently the hotel has a minimum three-night stay policy)

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi

The hotel has the capital’s skyscrapers on one side and mangroves on the other. Guests can enjoy waterfront swimming and mangrove kayaking during their stay. There are 150 deluxe rooms, 66 executive rooms and six suites. You can unwind at Anantara Spa with Turkish hammam, too.

For Eid, the hotel promises unforgettable experiences, including a comfort stay, Eid lunch or dinner buffet at Ingredients restaurant, and relaxing moments by the pool. The Eid package starts from Dh917.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

For Eid celebrations, the hotel on Al Maryah Island has an exquisite ‘More Rosewood’ experience providing more memories, uplifting adventures, flavours, tastes and relaxation opportunities.

Separately, UAE residents can get up to 10 per cent discount on all the magnificent accommodation options. Guests can experience a blissful voyage through luxury with the Suite Sojourn staycation with 35 per cent discount. Those booking directly through the hotel website will save 15 per cent on rates.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Nestled within The Waterfront project at Yas Bay, this majestic 545 guest-room property offers a wide range of facilities, signature dining and cafes, a fully equipped Kid’s Club Cafe Del Mar, and the first eforea spa in the UAE.

To celebrate Eid, the world-class leisure resort will host ‘Eid at the Market’ lunch buffets at Graphos Social Kitchen throughout the week.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

The hotel is nestled in 57 acres of lush gardens and shimmering pools. From exclusive views of the Grand Mosque to opera performances at sunset, the resort celebrates the extraordinary.

There is live entertainment, dining experiences, restaurants from Arabic to a steakhouse, one of Abu Dhabi's largest outdoor pools, Club Lounge with panoramic views making it a fine getaway during Eid holidays.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

This is a luxurious family getaway located on sparkling white sands overlooking the Arabian Gulf. A palatial resort in Mediterranean design, the resort connects with the centuries-old traditional Arab culture with its oriental court gardens and extensive water features. It has deluxe accommodation, restaurants, live entertainment and fun-filled activities.

From packages at Anjana Spa to delicious culinary offerings at Turquoise restaurant, there are a range of special offers over Eid weekend.

The Abu Dhabi Edition

Situated in the downtown district on the waterfront of Al Bateen Marina, the hotel features 198 guest rooms and 57 exclusively serviced residences. Unique food and beverage outlets include three signature restaurants, lobby bar, pool bar, social space, fitness centres and spa.

During Eid, the offer includes early check in, late check out, drinks in Library Bar, a three-course set menu in Oak Room and breakfast in Market at Edition, pool access and afternoon tea on the Terrazza. Rates start from Dh1,700.

W Abu Dhabi

The five-star hotel, an island getaway, has 499 guest rooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the marina or the Formula One racetrack. W Abu Dhabi is the ultimate dining and nightlife destination. While booking a room, guests can get the cost back as credit for food and drinks at any of the F&B outlets in the hotel.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

The 34-storey hotel on Al Maryah Island is a high-end playground for business, shopping and entertainment. There is an Eid offer with 20 per cent off the best available rate. Moreover, guests can relax at The Pearl Spa and Wellness with its restorative gold quartz healing therapy – a transformative journey using heated quartz sand to alleviate pain and tension. They can also explore The Galleria shopping centre.

