Eid Al Adha 2022 in UAE: Likely dates revealed; residents to get 4-day holiday

UAE Holidays
Long weekend alert, the likely dates of Islamic festival Eid Al Adha have been revealed.
The start of an Islamic month in the Hijri lunar calendar is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. However, the likely dates can be predicted based on astronomical calculations.
Eid Al Adha or the festival of sacrifice is marked on 10th of Islamic month Dhul Hijjah.
According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Saturday, July 9, is likely to be the first day of Eid Al Adha.
According to the UAE’s official holidays calendar, Arafah Day — which is marked on the day before Eid Al Adha — is also a day off. Residents will, therefore, enjoy a four-day holiday from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12.
As per astronomical calculations, this would likely be from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11. That means it’s going to be a four-day weekend for public and private sector employees in the UAE for Eid Al Adha 2022.
The UAE holidays list specifies four more breaks after Eid Al Adha. The breaks for Islamic new year and Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) birthday are likely to fall on Saturdays, so those won’t convert into long weekends.
However, residents will get December 1-3 off to mark Martyrs’ and National Days. Residents will get a four-day weekend — from Thursday, December 1, till Sunday, December 4.
