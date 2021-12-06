Dubai: Santa Clauses to race against each other on December 10

The Santa Run offers three distances -- 1km, 2.5km and 5km.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 12:55 PM

The merriest and jolliest annual event, Santa Run, will return for its fourth edition on December 10. Dressed in Santa costumes, participants will take off at 9am in Dubai Festival City.

Organised by Race ME in association with the Dubai Sports Council, the Santa Run offers three distances -- 1km, 2.5km and 5km.

The run will start at Dubai Festival City Promenade overlooking the Dubai Creek and the city skyline and finish at the Festive Market.

Registered runners will receive a free Santa T-shirt along with a Santa hat and beard. Participants were also encouraged to get creative and come in their own Santa costumes to stand a chance to win best dressed Santa prizes.