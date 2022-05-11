Dubai: 250,000 visitors flock to city's parks during long Eid Al Fitr holiday

An increase of 76.38% over the same period last year

WAM file

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 10:59 AM Last updated: Wed 11 May 2022, 11:47 AM

Dubai parks witnessed a huge turnout of families during the long Eid Al Fitr holidays, Dubai Municipality announced on Wednesday.

Parks in the Emirate received more than a quarter of a million visitors, which is an increase of 76.38 per cent over the same period last year. Al Mamzar Park received the largest share of visits.

The parks had opened their doors to receive families and individuals after authorities took all necessary safety measures.

ALSO READ:

Residents in the UAE enjoyed a week-long holiday during Eid Al Fitr this year. While a vast majority of people travelled abroad during the holidays, many expatriates took advantage of the local tourist and entertainment facilities.