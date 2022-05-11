UAE records 'most amazing' travel season as Expo, New Year celebrations attract tourists
Executives in the travel and hospitality sectors say the UAE is regarded as one of the safest destinations
UAE Holidays4 months ago
Dubai parks witnessed a huge turnout of families during the long Eid Al Fitr holidays, Dubai Municipality announced on Wednesday.
Parks in the Emirate received more than a quarter of a million visitors, which is an increase of 76.38 per cent over the same period last year. Al Mamzar Park received the largest share of visits.
The parks had opened their doors to receive families and individuals after authorities took all necessary safety measures.
Residents in the UAE enjoyed a week-long holiday during Eid Al Fitr this year. While a vast majority of people travelled abroad during the holidays, many expatriates took advantage of the local tourist and entertainment facilities.
