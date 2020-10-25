UAE private sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced

Dubai

By Web Report Published: Sun 25 Oct 2020, 3:29 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 11:07 AM

A one-day holiday will be observed by all private sector employees on Thursday, October 29, on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), making it a three-day long weekend.

In a tweet by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, October 29 will be an official paid holiday.

Last week, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources had announced a public sector holiday for federal government employees.