UAE: 3 holidays remain this year; that means 2 long weekends

Dubai - October 21 will be a holiday for both public and private sectors, which means a 3-day break for residents.

By Staff Report Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 1:54 AM

UAE residents, have you made holiday plans for the rest of the year yet? You don’t need to exhaust your annual leaves if you are planning short breaks. The three official holidays remaining this year will give you two long weekends.

Last week, authorities confirmed that October 21 would be a holiday for both public and private sectors to mark Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday.

Since this falls on a Thursday, residents can combine the Friday-Saturday weekend to get a three-day break.

Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s biggest show, has begun in Dubai, and you could use the break to explore it. Here are the top things you could do at the world fair.

Or, you could plan a staycation, or jet off to short-haul destinations for that much-deserved break.

Two holidays remain this year

December 1, 2 and 3 will be the official holidays in the country to mark the Commemoration Day and UAE National Day, respectively.

Since December 1 is Wednesday, you get four days off for the break.

The UAE is celebrating the 50th year of its union in 2021. And the country has planned some grand celebrations to mark the milestone year and prepare for the next 50. So, you don’t really need to go anywhere for a break. Stay on for some legendary Emirati hospitality and celebrations.

2021 has been a year of long breaks for residents. The first long weekend was marked in May for Eid Al Fitr, when residents enjoyed a five-day break. In July, they got a six-day break for Eid Al Adha. They also got a three-day weekend to mark the Islamic New Year in August.

Holidays for next year

The year 2021 is almost over. It’s time to plan for next year’s holidays now. Authorities in the UAE have helped residents plan well in advance by declaring 2022’s official breaks as well.

Here is the full list of holidays for 2022:

January 1: New Year

Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3: Eid Al Fitr

Zul Hijjah 9: Arafah Day

Zul Hijjah 10 to 12: Eid Al Adha

July 30: Islamic New Year

October 8: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

December 1: Commemoration Day

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day.