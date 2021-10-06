Outdoor, adventure destinations are preferred among UAE nationals and expatriates
It's almost a week since the world's greatest show kicked off, but anticipation and expectations continue to remain at a steady high.
Visitors from around the globe have been thronging to the Expo 2020 Dubai site ever since it opened on October 1 — and residents across the UAE have been making their own plans.
Recently, several of them have had extra reason to rejoice, thanks to initiatives introduced by various entities — from both the public and private sector — granting employees paid leave to see the world exposition.
Here's a list of government and corporate bodies that have announced the welcome measure:
>> UAE federal government
Federal government employees across the UAE will be able to avail of six days of paid leave scheme to visit the mega fair.
The decision was approved by the UAE Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday.
>> Dubai Government
As per directives issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, government employees in the city can avail of a six-day paid leave to attend the global event.
The idea is for the government employees to understand global innovations being displayed at the world fair.
"Our goal is to implement the Expo's theme of 'Connecting minds, creating the future' practically. We want our team to be familiar with creative ideas from all over the world," he'd said at the time.
>> Ministry of Presidential Affairs
Earlier this week, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, approved eight days of paid leave for employees of the Ministry wishing to visit the Expo.
"Everyone shares the responsibility of making the international event a success and showcasing a shining image of the UAE, by offering visitors a comprehensive experience and attracting the public’s attention to the country’s achievements and leading international stature," he said.
>> Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi
On Wednesday, the Department of Government Support also announced that Abu Dhabi government employees have been given six days’ holiday to visit the world exposition.
They can avail of the leave until 31 March, 2022, when the fair ends.
6-day paid leave for Ras Al Khaimah govt employees
>> Umm Al Quwain Government
On Thursday, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, also directed to grant UAQ government employees an 8-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.
6-day paid leave announced for Ajman govt employees
>> Fujairah Government
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, also directed -- on October 7 -- to grant Fujairah government employees a 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.
>> Sharjah Government
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has also granted the emirate's government employees a 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.
>> Galadari Brothers
The group was one of the first private sector groups in the UAE to offer six days of leave to its employees so they could experience the wonders of Expo 2020 Dubai.
The group also reduced the working hours of employees by one hour for the duration of the Expo to help them leave early from their workplaces and avoid peak-hour traffic.
“The six-day leave will help our staff properly plan their visit to the Expo site," said co-chairman Suhail Galadari. "The World’s Greatest Show is an event which will generate a wealth of ideas, not just during the event, but long after its conclusion. So, for anyone interested in visiting and learning more about what the future will bring, I say that the time is now.”
