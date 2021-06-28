Outdoor, adventure destinations are preferred among UAE nationals and expatriates
UAE Holidays2 weeks ago
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has projected that the Zul Hijjah moon is unlikely to be sighted on July 10, 2021.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
It predicted that the current Islamic month of Zul Qaadah will last 30 days and end on July 11. Therefore, Eid Al Adha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, will be observed on Wednesday, July 21.
"According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zul Hijjah on the evening of July 10, i.e. on 29th of Zul Qaadah," it said.
Pakistan's moon-sighting committee, also known as the Ruet-e-Hill Committee, will meet on July 10 to sight the Zul Hijjah crescent.
Zul Hijjah is the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
The Met expects the weather to be fair and partly cloudy in most parts of the country during Eid Al Adha.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Outdoor, adventure destinations are preferred among UAE nationals and expatriates
UAE Holidays2 weeks ago
Activities include children workshops, colouring, decoration, pottery restoration, art, painting, Islamic beads, aviation and creative installations, in addition to food trucks
UAE Holidays2 weeks ago
Visitors to the Finland pavilion can look forward to a once-in-a-lifetime meeting
UAE Holidays2 weeks ago
Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek
UAE Holidays2 weeks ago
UAE is the most vaccinated nation in the world, with over 91 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated
UAE Holidays2 weeks ago
Spanning over 23 per cent of the Emirate’s total area, Al Marmoom Desert Conversation Reserve is home to some stunning hidden gems
UAE Holidays3 weeks ago
Campaign offers an array of experiences for people of different tastes and age groups
UAE Holidays3 weeks ago
The discount offer also extends to Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets.
UAE Holidays3 weeks ago