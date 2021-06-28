Eid Al Adha: Likely date for sighting Zul Hijjah moon revealed

Dubai - Zul Hijjah is the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 28 Jun 2021, 3:11 AM

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has projected that the Zul Hijjah moon is unlikely to be sighted on July 10, 2021.

It predicted that the current Islamic month of Zul Qaadah will last 30 days and end on July 11. Therefore, Eid Al Adha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, will be observed on Wednesday, July 21.

"According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zul Hijjah on the evening of July 10, i.e. on 29th of Zul Qaadah," it said.

Pakistan's moon-sighting committee, also known as the Ruet-e-Hill Committee, will meet on July 10 to sight the Zul Hijjah crescent.

The Met expects the weather to be fair and partly cloudy in most parts of the country during Eid Al Adha.

