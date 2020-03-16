Narratiive Tags - Khaleej Times Desktop
UAE cricket activities suspended until March 31

IANS/Dubai
Filed on March 16, 2020

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended all cricketing activities in the UAE for all age groups till March 31, despite the fact that there has been no casualty reported of the 98 positive Covid-19 cases tracked so far.

"Cessation of all cricket activities at councils/clubs/academies/teams for all age groups with immediate effect until 31st March 20220," the ECB said in a statement in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 6,000 lives so far across the world.

The board further said that resuming of the cricket-related activities "will be considered only following any update from the higher government authorities". 

 


