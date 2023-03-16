ZWIGATO

PG-13 |

HINDI

An ex- floor manager of a factory loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a new found independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the life of invisible 'ordinary' people, hidden in plain sight.