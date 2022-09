YAAR MERA TITLIAAN WARGA

PG-15 |

PUNJABI

Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga is the story of a Couple who, after 6 years of marriage, are bored from each other. To spicy things up, both of them open fake Facebook accounts. But things go sideways when, accidentally, they befriend each other on FB. This "Comedy of Errors" take them on a humorous as well as emotional ride.