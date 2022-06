Yaanai

PG-15 |

TAMIL

This story revolves around the PRV’s family, who lives with his two wives and children in Ramnad district. He has three sons from his late first wife and a son (Ravi) from his second wife. A small sense of detachment prevails between the first wife’s sons and Ravi. Also, there is a family feud with Lingam who is convinced that PRV’s family only caused the death of his brother. The rest of the movie narrates many incidents that happen in the two families.