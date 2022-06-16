Veetla Vishesham

PG-13 |

TAMIL

Elango (RJ Balaji), a 25-year-old man, is shocked to discover that his middle-aged mother is pregnant with her third child at a time when his impending marriage is on the cards. His struggle to come to terms with the news puts his relationship with his girlfriend, Sowmya, in jeopardy. Elango’s parents who belong to the middle-class strata start feeling conscious about the pregnancy, as they become a talking point in their social circles. Elango and his younger brother Anirudh grapple to cope up with the situation.