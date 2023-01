VEERA SIMHA REDDY

PG-15 |

TELUGU

The Story is about a father and son both the characters played by Nandamuri Balakrishna. Jai (Son) stays in istanbul with his mother and Jai's love interest is played by Shruti Hassan. Meanwhile in Rayalaseema Veerasimha Reddy rules his region and people in a prosperous way. It is the story about how Jai fulfils his father's wish in Rayalaseema.