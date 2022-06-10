Udal

15+ |

MALAYALAM

Udal - Kuttichan (Indrans) is an old man with vision and hearing issues, while his wife Kochu has been bedridden for four years. They are looked after by their daughter-in-law Shiney (Durga Krishna), while her husband (Jude Anthany Joseph) is away for work. Shiney was forced to quit her job in order to take care of her mother-in-law and in the absence of her husband, there is tension at home. Her only relief was her college mate and now paramour, Kiran (Dhyan Sreenivasan), and they meet at her home often at night. One night, Shiney asks Kiran to help her get rid of the ailing mother-in-law, and he eventually obliges.