TRIGGER

PG-13

TAMIL

Prabha, an undercover internal affairs agent, comes across a group of child trafficking mobsters. As the mystery unfolds, he gets to know about a gangster Micheal who is behind all this. Prabha also learns that his father, an Ex-cop, had also been a victim of Micheal's Evilness. Prabha struggles to save all the children and works to save his father's legacy as an Honest Police Officer.