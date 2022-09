TICKET TO PARADISE

PG-15 |

ENGLISH

The film follows Wren Butler, a recent University of Chicago graduate who accompanies her best friend Lily to a post-graduation jaunt to Bali. Lily's abrupt decision to marry a Balinese local triggers her parents to try and stop her from repeating their mistake from 25 years ago. Wren stays in Bali for the engagement/wedding festivities and, in the process, finds her own love with a local doctor.